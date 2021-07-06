Aaaand we’re back, says Twitter after several users on web reported outage, some features inaccessible

Twitter failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells HC

Twitter not yet complied with new IT rules; Seeks time from Delhi High Court

Ready to appear before UP Police if guaranteed I won't be arrested: Twitter India MD

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 06: 'Ready to appear before the Uttar Pradesh Police in-person if the government guarantees that he won't be arrested," Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has reportedly told the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

"If UP Police gives an undertaking to the court that they will not arrest me, I am ready to appear before the police in Ghaziabad within 24 hours," Manish Maheshwari's lawyer told the court on Tuesday afternoon.

What is the Ghaziabad assault case?

The case relates to assault on an elderly man at Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. A video of the incident went viral on social media in which the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, claims he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5.

The Ghaziabad Police on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

The police said the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 17:20 [IST]