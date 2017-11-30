Ready to pay political price for steps I have taken: Modi

Firmly backing his government's demonetisation move and implementation of the GST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is moving towards a corruption-free, citizen-centric and development-friendly era.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi said that the corrupt are feeling the heat for the first time after the Independence.

"I may have to pay a political price for the path I have taken but I'm ready for it," he said.

"The government will now start a drive against benami properties using Aadhaar as a tool to track down suspicious financial transactions. We are moving towards a system through which black money is constantly reducing and integrating in our formal economy," he added.

The Prime Minister said that "irreversible changes" have been brought through Aadhaar number.

"Gita says shun negativity. The confidence we see in people today is irreversible. Two years ago at this forum, we were discussing 'Towards a Bright India'. Today, we are talking about 'Irreversible Rise India... The question is raised, though, as to why our media is so negative. Why are we doubting our own potential and achievements? We have such a vibrant history but we deny ourselves the pride. I am quoting President APJ Abdul Kalam, who said that 'if you scholars find it right, then you should discuss it in your seminars." Modi added.

He said that India has been quick to respond when the neighbouring countries were hit by natural calamities or Indians were in trouble abroad.

"Our diplomacy has changed the world for better. When Bhutan suffered due to an earthquake, Sri Lanka with floods, Maldives was hit by water shortage, India rushed to help. When Yemen was in trouble, India not only saved 400 of its citizens, it also helped around 2000 people from other nationalities," he said.

Modi said he would continue to work towards changing the system, which was suffering from "policy paralysis" when BJP government took over.

