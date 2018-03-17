Ready to ‘do more than special status’ for Andhra Pradesh: Ram Madhav

A day after Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of the NDA alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday stated it was ready to "do more than" the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

"We will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh the things we have done for them in last four years and things we will do. We are ready to do more than the special status," Ram Madhav told ANI.

Madhav was speaking to reporters after the meeting of Andhra Leaders with BJP president Amit Shah.

Asked if TDP would come back to the NDA, Madhav said "You will have to ask that to the Telugu Desam Party.

On Friday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the Centre was committed to giving Andhra Pradesh a special package equivalent to a special category state and that it had been endlessly waiting for the state government to revert on mechanism of receiving it.

The meeting was held a day after Telegu Desam Party (TDP) quit NDA led government and initiated a motion of no confidence against BJP.

The tensions between the two parties have been escalating over granting Andhra Pradesh special category status.

Saturday, March 17, 2018, 18:59 [IST]
