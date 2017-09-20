RBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results 2017 declared, how to check

The RBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

In the class 10 annual exams, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 78.96 per cent.As many as 10,72,799 students had appeared for the exam, of which 483282 were boys and 363781 were girls. Similarly, In class 12, the pass percentage stood at 90.36 per cent for science while for commerce, it was 90.88 per cent. The board had conducted the supplementary examination in the months of June and July 2017 for those students who couldn't pass in one or more subjects in the annual exams. The results are available on rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results 2017:

