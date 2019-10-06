  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBI survey shows consumer confidence dropped to six-year low under Modi govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 06: A recent survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has found that the employment scenario and price rise has dipped to a six-year low in September.

    RBI survey shows consumer confidence dropped to six-year low under Modi govt

    The 'Consumer Confidence Survey' for the month of September comes amid the ongoing economic slowdown in the country, which has, among other things, seen the gross domestic product (GDP) fall to a six-year low of 5% in the first quarter of 2019.

    It should be noted that the RBI conducts this survey once in three months and in the last one during June, the consumer confidence was at 95.7.

    RBI likely to cut rates in Dec 6 policy review: Report

    The current survey shows nearly 47.9% said that it had worsened the overall economic situation while, 33.4% respondents believe that the overall economic situation has worsened. However, 53% anticipate a rise in their income in the coming year, while just 9.6% felt that it would go down.

    When it comes to the economy, 31.8% believe that it will worsen next year while 53.2% believe that it will improve in the coming year.

    As on prices, about 75% feel that inflation has risen and almost the same proportion feel that it would rise one year down the line.

    26% said that they would cut down on their spending on non-essentials in the coming year.

    When it comes to spending, 74.1 per cent believe that it has increased and another 77 per cent believe that it will increase in the coming year too. Only 3.8 per cent believe that spending has decreased and 4 per cent believe that it will decrease further in the coming year.

    While 83.8 per cent believe that spending on essential items has increased, 83 per cent believe that it will increase in the coming year.

    The RBI's Consumer Confidence Survey was conducted in 13 cities across the country including the six largest metros-Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and seven other state capitals-Bhopal, Guwahati (Dispur), Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

    More RBI News

    Read more about:

    rbi narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue