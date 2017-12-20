RBI Office Attendant Admit Card released, download now

The RBI Office Attendant Admit Card has been released. The same can be downloaded from the official website.
The RBI had invited applications for 526 posts of "Office Attendants" in various offices of the Bank. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test) followed by Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language) as per the bank's recruitment rules. The admit card is available on rbi.org.in.
How to download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card:
- Go to rbi.org.in
- Click on call letters link from current vacancies tab
- Click on admission letter
- Enter your details
- View and download admit card
- Take a printout
OneIndia News