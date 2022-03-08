YouTube
    RBI launches UPI123pay for digital payments: All you need to know

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 08: RBI today launched UPI for feature phones called UPI123pay. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das launched the UPI123pay and also launched a 24x7 helpline for digital payments in Mumbai.

    RBI launches UPI123pay for digital payments: All you need to know

    This new initiative by RBI will facilitate use of UPI with text and allow feature phone users to seamlessly perform various financial and non-financial transactions. The 24x7 helpline will give an opportunity to provide solutions to various queries about digital payments.

    Users can visit www.digisaathi.info or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 from their phones for their queries on digital payments and grievances.

    There are more than 40 crore feature phone users in India and they are not able to use digital payment solutions. Considering this fact RBI has launched the UPI for feature phones. There is server side common library which enables the user to do digital payments.

    For this facility internet is not required and it can be used in various languages although initially it is available in Hindi and English. User will have to link his bank account with the feature phone and will have to set a UPI pin with the details of the debit card.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 15:47 [IST]
