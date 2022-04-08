RBI keeps repo rate unchanged: Indian economy steadily reviving says Das

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Reserve Bank of India has left the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI which voted to leave the repo rate unchanged also keep stance accommodative.

RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank successfully navigated its course through turbulent waters. "With the commencement of the war in Europe, we are confronted with new and humoungous challenges. Conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy,"he also said.

The MCP has decided to keep the reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 per cent the governor also announced. Economy is confronted by new and humongous challenges, Das also said.

He said that the Indian economy is comforted by large forex reserves and the RBI stands ready and resolute to defend the same. He also said that the Indian economy is steadily reviving from the pandemic induced slowdown.

Friday, April 8, 2022, 10:29 [IST]