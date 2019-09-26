PMC Bank account holders? RBI increases withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000

Mumbai, Sep 26: The RBI on Thursday increased withdrawal limit from the initial Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 per account for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) account holders. Joy Thomas, Managing Director of PMC Bank has also been suspended.

Earlier, the RBI had put restrictions on PMC Bank. Cash withdrawals were capped at ₹1,000 per account, spreading panic among depositors. PMC Bank had also been barred from making fresh loans and taking deposits.

Panic amongst account holders after RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank

The restrictions, were imposed under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, which is aimed at preventing a run on the bank that could end up endangering the stability of the entire financial system because of a contagion effect.

PMC bank is one of the 62 banks registered under Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. It comes under the purview of Central Registrar due to involvement of more than one state. The multi-state cooperative bank has 137 branches, mostly located in Mumbai. There are 1,814 employees as in March.

Earlier in the day, distraught customers of PMC bank filed a joint police complaint against the bank's chairman and directors for alleged misappropriation of funds of the depositors. The customers stated that at least 14 people were involved in the alleged misappropriation of funds. They also sought an explanation from the management.

Meanwhile, social media users have also taken to Twitter to voice their concerns and ask why the depositors should pay for the bank's actions.

Last month, I’d written about the safety of your bank deposits & how depositor money will get stuck when banks go under.



I’d predicted this.



There WILL be more.



What happened with #pmcbank today is just a trailer.



We’re screwed but the PM is busy holidaying & doing his PR. https://t.co/Ie3vOqUjrE — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 24, 2019

So PMC bank gave HDIL 2500 crores as loan ! Which seems to be NPA



What is the fault of Account holders who has deposited their hard earned money in bank?



Tomorrow, this can happen with any bank



This is eroding faith in banking system which will have very very large impact — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) September 25, 2019

RBI has done a lockdown on #PMCBank for the safety of citizens and country



Please understand



People who support lockdown in Kashmir will understand this well, it’s just for safety — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) September 25, 2019