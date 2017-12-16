RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2017 score card released on rbi.org.in

The RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2017 score card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The RBI assistant selection is being done through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary (Prelims) and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The RBI assistant main online examination will be conducted on December 20, 2017, only for the candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of results of preliminary examination (given here under).

Separate admission letters or admit cards for RBI Assistant main examination should be downloaded from RBI Website. The time of RBI assistant main examination and venue will mentioned in the admission letters. The score card is available on rbi.org.in.

OneIndia News