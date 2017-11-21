RBI Assistant Prelims 2017: Your candidature will be cancelled if you do this

The RBI Assistant Prelims 2017 is scheduled for November 27 and 28.

To make the exam system more transparent, the RBI will have a changed strategy while correcting the answer sheets. The responses of candidates will be checked with others and patterns of similarity, if detected, may result in cancellation of candidature.

An RBI guideline reads, 'Your responses (answers) will be analysed with other candidates to detect patterns of similarity of right and wrong answers. If in the analytical procedure adopted in this regard, it is inferred/concluded that the responses have been shared and scores obtained are not genuine/valid, your candidature may be cancelled.'

'Any candidate who is found copying or receiving or giving assistance or engaging in any behaviour unbecoming of a candidate will not be considered for assessment. The RBI may take further action against such candidates as deemed fit by it,' it further added.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2017 rules:

The call letter should be brought with you to the examination venue along with your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it and valid ID proof. Ration Card, Learner's Driving License Invalid For RBI Assistant Prelims 2017

No use of calculators (separate or with watch), books, note books or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic device

Candidates must carry ball point pen to the exam hall

Candidates should not click on any of the 'keyboard keys' once the exam starts as this will lock the exam

OneIndia News