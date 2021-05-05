YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    rbi

    RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity to ramp up health infra for Covid fight

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the RBI is monitoring the situation very closely and added that localised containment measures is keeping demand buoyant as compared to last year. The central bank chief announced a term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for access to emergency health security.

    Shaktikanta Das
    Shaktikanta Das

    Addressing a press conference, Das said "RBI will continue to monitor the emerging COVID-19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the 2nd wave."

    "Localised and targeted containment measures are enabling businesses and households to adapt; hence, effect on aggregate demand is expected to be moderate in comparison to last year," Das said.

    Coronavirus cases: Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19Coronavirus cases: Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

    The RBI Governor also said banks can provide loans to vaccine manufacturers, oxygen manufacturers and other Covid related services.

    Till repayment or maturity, the lending wil be categorised as priority sector lending. And banks have been directed to create a Covid loan book for this facility.

    As India grapples with increading number of coronavirus cases, a number of cities and states announced lockdowns of varying intensities to check spread of coronavirus infections.

    MORE rbi NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X