    Rave party busted in Hyderabad’s five-star hotel; children of VIPs, actors among those detained

    Hyderabad, Apr 03: Hyderabad Police on Sunday seized five grams of cocaine after raiding a pub here in the wee hours and arrested one of its two owners and its manager in this connection.

    Over 125 customers, including a few linked to tinsel town here and children of some prominent personalities, reportedly partying, were questioned and later released, the police said Staff members of the star hotel, which houses the pub, were also being questioned, they said.

    Based on information that the pub was open hours after midnight with customers taking drugs, the raid was conducted and there were over 100 others drinking at that time, the police said. The raid yielded five packets of white powder, later confirmed as cocaine, kept in a straw-holder that was kept by the manager, deputy commissioner of police (west zone) Joel Davis told reporters.

    After the seizure of the drug, a case was registered against the two owners, one of whom is reportedly absconding, said the police. Meanwhile, the city Police Commissioner C V Anand ordered the suspension of officer of the Banjara Hills police station and issued a memo to the assistant commissioner of police (Banjara Hills divison) for alleged dereliction of duty in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

    X