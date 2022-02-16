Ratan Tata honoured with Assam's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav'

Thief in Assam caught red-handed after cooking Khichdi in the middle of burglary

New Delhi, Feb 16: Eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Tata was on Wednesday conferred the "Assam Baibhav", the state's highest civilian award in Assam, by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held in Koloba, Mumbai.

"As an industrialist and philanthropist, he has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," ANI News quotes him as saying.

It carries a citation, a medal and a cash amount of Rs five lakh. The award was to be given to Tata at a ceremony here on January 24 but he could not attend it due to personal reasons.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi had conferred the state's two other civilian awards - 'Assam Saurav' and 'Assam Gaurav' to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields on January 24.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 21:50 [IST]