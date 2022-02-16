YouTube
    Ratan Tata honoured with Assam's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav'

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Tata was on Wednesday conferred the "Assam Baibhav", the state's highest civilian award in Assam, by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held in Koloba, Mumbai.

    Ratan Tata honoured with Assams highest civilian award Assam Baibhav

    "As an industrialist and philanthropist, he has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," ANI News quotes him as saying.

    It carries a citation, a medal and a cash amount of Rs five lakh. The award was to be given to Tata at a ceremony here on January 24 but he could not attend it due to personal reasons.

    Governor Jagdish Mukhi had conferred the state's two other civilian awards - 'Assam Saurav' and 'Assam Gaurav' to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields on January 24.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 21:50 [IST]
