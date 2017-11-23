Rashtrapati Bhavan open for public viewing from today

Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be open for public viewing for four days in a week - Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - from today between 0900 hrs. to 1600 hrs. except on Gazetted Holidays.

Entry and exit for visitors will be through Gate No. 2 (Rajpath); Gate No. 37 (Hukmi Mai Marg); and Gate No. 38 (Church Road) of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visits can be booked on-line at the website http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.

What will you see in Rashtrapati Bhavan?

The Main Building & Central Lawn: Circuit 1

Circuit one of Rashtrapati Bhavan takes the visitors on a tour of the main building, showing them the Forecourt and premier rooms of the Bhavan including, the Banquet Hall, Ashok Hall, Durbar Hall, Library, North Drawing Room, Long Drawing Room, Navachara and more.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC) : Circuit 2

RBMC comprises of three distinct buildings - The Clock Tower, The Stables and The Garages. The Garages were inaugurated on July 25, 2016 while the Stables were dedicated to the nation on July 25, 2014. The Museum showcases exquisite and invaluable artefacts for lovers of art, culture, heritage and history. President Pranab Mukherjee says, "History comes alive through the emotional involvement of visitors with the objects, personalities and events of importance."

The Mughal & Other Gardens: Circuit 3

Often referred to as paradise, circuit three will take the visitors through the world famous Mughal Gardens, showcasing them the Rectangular, Long and Circular Gardens, the Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and finally the Spiritual Garden.

There are nominal registration charges of Rs. 50/- per head (Children below the age of 8 years will be exempt from these charges).

Indian citizens are required to carry any valid photo ID Cards while foreign citizens are required to carry their original passport at the time of visit.

Contact details of the Visitors' Management Cell are Tel No.: 011- 23013287, 23015321 Extn. 4662; Fax No. 011- 23015246; Email: reception-officer@rb.nic.in for any further assistance which may be required.

Durbar Hall Two-ton chandelier hanging from a height of 33 meters. Known during the British rule as Throne Room. (Photo: Presidentofindia.nic.in)

Ashoka Hall The Ashoka Hall, which gives the feel of a large jewel box, is a rectangle measuring 32 metres by 20 metres. It has a wooden floor,a central dance space, and three vestibules. Unlike most halls and chambers in Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Ashoka Hall has a painted ceiling. The painting is in the Persian style (Photo: Presidentofindia.nic.in)

Banquet Hall State Dinning Hall, now known as Banquet Hall. Can seat 104 persons. Portraits of all former Presidents embellish its walls. An assortment of medieval arms on display. (Photo: Presidentofindia.nic.in)

At-Home for Officers President Ram Nath Kovind hosted At-Home for Officers JCOs ORs & Retired Personnel of President's Body Guard (PBG) with their families at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

President's Bodyguard President Ram Nath Kovind at an event to present the silver trumpet & trumpet banner to President's Bodyguard at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. PTI Photo

OneIndia News