Rare and magnificent: Image of White Kangaroo hopping around in Australia goes viral

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: Have you ever seen White Kangaroo? An Australian woman came across this rare and beautiful marsupial at Nogo Station. Clicked by Sarah Kinnon, the images of white Kangaroo posted on the Facebook page of Outback Pioneers soon went viral.

"I was just out with my husband, we were dropping some rams back to the paddock, and there was a white kangaroo," she told ABC News. "It was pretty incredible to see it, if you put a white sheet of paper next to it, that's how white it was."

Posting the image on Facebook Outback Pioneers wrote, "Have you ever come across an ALBINO KANGAROO in the bush? Yesterday, Sarah Kinnon came across this rare and beautiful marsupial at Nogo Station. We're so lucky Sarah captured a couple of quick pics before he bounded off across the paddock. So let us know if you've come across an albino roo out in the bush."

The kangaroo is a symbol of Australia.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 19:51 [IST]