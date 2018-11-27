Rape case against Tarun Tejpal: SC adjourns matter for three weeks

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the case for three weeks after Goa government sought deferment of the matter.

Tejpal was accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues on November 7, 2013. She alleged that Tejpal assaulted her in the elevator of the Grand Hyatt in Panaji, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest.

Tejpal arrived at Goa from Delhi on November 30, where he was denied anticipatory bail and arrested by the police. He was lodged in the Sada sub-jail in Goa's Vasco. He was charged with rape, sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of his colleague on February 17, 2014.

On 1 July 2014, the Supreme Court granted him bail.

After years of delay, the trial against the Tehelka's former editor-in-chief finally started in Goa's Mapusa in February this year.