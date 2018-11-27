  • search

Rape case against Tarun Tejpal: SC adjourns matter for three weeks

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 27: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the case for three weeks after Goa government sought deferment of the matter.

    Tejpal was accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues on November 7, 2013. She alleged that Tejpal assaulted her in the elevator of the Grand Hyatt in Panaji, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest.

    Rape case against Tarun Tejpal: SC adjourns matter for three weeks
    Tarun Tejpal

    Tejpal arrived at Goa from Delhi on November 30, where he was denied anticipatory bail and arrested by the police. He was lodged in the Sada sub-jail in Goa's Vasco. He was charged with rape, sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of his colleague on February 17, 2014.

    Also Read | Complete Tarun Tejpal's trial within a year: SC tells Goa court

    On 1 July 2014, the Supreme Court granted him bail.

    After years of delay, the trial against the Tehelka's former editor-in-chief finally started in Goa's Mapusa in February this year.

    Read more about:

    supreme court tarun tejpal rape case goa government goa

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue