Ranbaxy ex-promoter Shivinder Singh arrested in fraud case

New Delhi, Oct 10: Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Pharma giant Ranbaxy and Fortis hospital former promoter Shivinder Singh in a Rs. 740-crore fraud case.

Shivinder has been arrested along with former CMD Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena. Reportedly, a lookout notice has also been issued against the other brother Malvinder Singh.

Religare has accused Shivinder Singh and the others of diverting funds and misappropriation amounting to Rs 740 crore.

In March, the Economics Offence Wing of Delhi Police had booked the Singh brothers were booked on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust related to Religare Enterprises and its subsidiary Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).