    New Delhi, Mar 03: The holy month of Ramzan began today after moon was sighted in many parts of the country yesterday evening. Worshippers offered special night prayers called Taraweeh in local mosques in large numbers last night. Today is the first day of fasting.

    Ramzan 2022 begins: Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi extends greetings, wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness

    Ramzan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of the fasting month.

    Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted people at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. In a tweet, Mr. Naidu said, Ramzan symbolizes faith in God, purity in life, and compassion for the poor. He hoped that this Ramzan will bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the lives of people.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also conveyed best wishes on the commencement of sacred month of Ramzan. In a tweet, Mr. Modi hoped that the holy month will inspire people to serve the poor. He also hoped that it will further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony, and compassion in society.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 8:35 [IST]
    X