Ramya- the woman behind Rahul Gandhi's transformation

Congress' performance in Gujarat elections a morale booster for the party president Rahul Gandhi. If there is a profound change in Rahul's charisma, his approach towards effective interaction, then a share of credit goes to actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya. Even opponents won't deny the fact that since Ramya was appointed the head of Congress IT and social media head, Rahul Gandhi's fortunes have changed for the better.

Prior to the Uttar Pradesh elections, when Ramya was made social media head in May this year, a lot of people made of her of the decision and underestimated her abilities. She built a team women members and justified her decision saying, because she believed that women do think differently.

Initially, Rahul Gandhi was mocked, ridiculed for his posts on social media platforms. However, those comments were premature proved wrong by Ramya. People are now recognizing Rahul Gandhi as a potential leader. His tweets look great these days. Ramya showed the courage, which many young Congress leaders lacked, to attack PM Narendra Modi on Twitter and Facebook. She has proved that opponents can defeat on social media platforms also.

You might have noticed Rahul Gandhi was well prepared, raised precise and effective questions to opponents during election rallies. His tweeted poems and Shayari's, which is a dramatic change in the content. Twitterati is impressed by this new approach.

The Congress Social media team, which was clueless before the Uttar Pradesh polls, has gained momentum after Ramya's arrival. Although her words were outrageous and sometimes disproportionate, yet received responses.

Ramya, Rahul has been trolled every day, yet Ramya took it as a challenge and built her own charisma. She has built her stature at the state and national level. According to some information, she is likely to contest from Basavanagudi constituency for the next the assembly elections.

Ramya has added new faces to her team. About 85 per cent of team members are women. Earlier, only three women were in the Congress Social Media team. Ramya's appointment as a social media head is being hailed as Rahul Gandhi's first victory in politics.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi has shown how to win the elections through social media and how it can reach people. Now, Ramya is treading the same path.

OneIndia News