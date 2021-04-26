Ramu, Kannada film Producer and Malashree's Husband dies due to Covid-19

COVID: Amarinder Singh against lockdown, says situation expected to get worse in Punjab

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Ramu, a kannada Producer/Director/Actor, husband of actress Malashree, who has worked predominantly in Kannada movie industry passed away on 26th April, 2021 due to covid-19 related complications. He was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital three days ago.

Ramu has worked in popular movies like Simha, Arjun Gowda. Ramu's previous film to hit the theatres was Simha in the year 2021.

Some of the films produced by Ramu are AK 47 (1999), Lockup Death (1994), Kalasipalya (2004), Ganga (2015).