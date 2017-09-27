'Ramrajya' not possible without 'Gram Rajya', says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said it was not possible to achieve 'Ramrajya' without 'Gram Rajya' and that a nation cannot develop without working on its villages.

Naidu, who was in Mehsana to inaugurate a water pipeline project under the government's 'Sujalam Sufalam Yojana', also briefly addressed the gathering in Gujarati, a state government release said.

The vice president praised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for undertaking the project to link rivers.

"The government is working in the direction of converting 'Swaraj' (self governance) into 'Suraj' (good governance) by ensuring electricity, water and education to all the villages in the country," he said.

Naidu laid the foundation stone for six water pipelines as part of a Rs 1,243 crore project, which aims to carry Narmada waters to 195 villages in Mehsana and neighbouring Gandhinagar district for irrigation purpose.

The pipelines will connect 245 lakes and checkdams and aim to irrigate 55,640 acres of land.

PTI