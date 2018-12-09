Home News India Will meet Maharashtra CM, want probe: Ramdas Athawale after being attacked by youth

Mumbai, Dec 9: Union Minister chief Ramdas Athawale, who was attacked by a youth during an event in Ambernath said on Sunday that he will meet the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and demand a thorough probe into the incident.

Republic Party Of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale was slapped by an unidentified person during an event at Netaji ground in Ambernath on Friday.

Soon after the Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief had finished his speech in Ambernath on Saturday night, a man called Pravin Gosavi walked up to Athawale with a garland and allegedly slapped him, eyewitnesses have told the police.

''I'm a popular leader. This might have been done at the behest of someone angry over something. Security arrangement there wasn't adequate. I'll meet the state's CM over this incident. It should be investigated,'' Athawale told ANI.

The minister of state for social justice and empowerment was not harmed as the bystanders and police managed to foil Gosavi's attempt to assault him, an officer said.

The local RPI (A) unit has called for a shutdown in Ambernath on Sunday as a mark of protest. Athawale had asked his party workers to maintain peace in the wake of the incident.

An officer said the situation in the town was calm and under control, with a large posse of police personnel out on the streets to keep vigil. No untoward incident has been reported since morning, the officer added.

Dalit leader and Gujarat lawmaker Jignesh Mevani condemned the incident, but said that the anger has roots into Athawale's "silence" on a host of issues.

In September, Athawale had controversially said that the rising petrol and diesel prices don't affect him as he is a minister. After his comment drew widespread criticism, he apologised saying he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the common man.