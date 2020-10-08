Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74;

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 08: Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who had recently undergone heart surgery, passed away on Thursday, tweets his son Chirag Paswan.

Miss you papa, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan tweeted while informing about his the leader's demise.

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, was hospitalised for the last few weeks.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Pawan was elected as MLA for the first time in 1969. In 2019, he finished 50 years in political life. He serves as minister in cabinets of five former Prime Ministers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the death of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, saying he had an enviable rapport with the masses and ardently strove for their welfare.

In his condolence message, President Kovind said in the death of Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader.

He was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised, Kovind said

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan has been an incredible experience.

His interventions during Cabinet meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant, Modi recalled.

In his condolence message, Vice President Naidu said Paswan was an exemplary leader who served the people and nation till his last breath.

He was a distinguished parliamentarian and always strove for the empowerment of the marginalised, Naidu said.

Rahul Gandhi said the news of the untimely demise of Paswan is saddening.

The poor and the downtrodden have lost a strong political voice, he said on Twitter.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Ram Vilas Paswan ji always fought and worked for the downtrodden and the poor of the country. His demise has created a void in the politics."

In his condolence message, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that following the footsteps of Jai Prakash Narayan, he strengthened socialist movement in the country.

"From student politics to as an MP, he held various posts by upholding democratic values. His life was inspirational to us," he recalled