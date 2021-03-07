YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik says he has sought BJP ticket to contest Belagavi LS seat

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 07: Shri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday claimed he has sought a BJP ticket to contest the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and said this would be his final attempt to enter active politics.

    Pramod Muthalik
    Pramod Muthalik

    "I am aspiring to become an MP from Belagavi and have sought a ticket from the BJP," Muthalik told PTI. Muthalik had sought a BJP ticket from the state unit in February and had met senior BJP and RSS leaders in this regard.

    He said this would be his final attempt to get into active politics.

    "This is my last chance to get into electoral politics because I am 66 now. If I miss the opportunity, which seems unlikely, I will not contest elections in future," he said.

    Muthalik was removed from the BJP in June 2014 just hours after he was inducted into the state unit in Karnataka. He had hit the headlines after Ram Sene activists assaulted women in a pub at Mangalore in 2009 in an act of moral policing.

    The Belagavi Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of sitting BJP MP and Minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi a few months ago in Delhi due to coronavirus.

    More PRAMOD MUTHALIK News

    Read more about:

    pramod muthalik bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X