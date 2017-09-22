Ram Rahim’s aides turned gay to avoid castration

In yet another revelation on the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, one of his followers said that those who wanted to escape castration became homosexuals.

The Dera chief has been accused of castrating scores of his followers. This was primarily because he was a sex addict and was jealous of them. He felt that by castrating them, he could impose restrictions on them.

According to former Dera follower, Gurdas Singh Toor, Ram Rahim was jealous of other men and wanted them to mingle with his female followers. He even went up to the extent of compelling the male followers to call their wives as sisters.

If any of them were caught with with the female followers or sadhvis, they would be publicly humiliated. Many turned gay for the fear of being castrated.

Gradually homosexuality became a reality at the Dera. Many practiced homosexuality to satisfy their desires and also for the fear of being castrated. There were several cases where the juniors were harassed and the same was brought to the notice of Ram Rahim, who never acted. He would only be concerned about the male followers not getting close to the females at the Dera Sacha Sauda.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being held guilty on two charges of rape. He is also facing another case relating to murder.

OneIndia News