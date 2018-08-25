Raksha Bandhan 2018: What all you can buy on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm

IRCTC festive offer

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has come up with its latest offer for passengers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sri Lanka.

The special tour of Sri Lanka will cover major tourist attractions including the places associated with the great epic Ramayana. Passengers will depart from Delhi Airport on August 25 for the tour.

Flipkart discount up to 40%.

Flipkart is offering Raksha Bandhan discounts on various products across its categories. On Raksha Bandhan gifts, Flipkart is offering discount up to 40%.

Amazon e-gift vouchers

Under its #SendTheLove offer, Amazon has announced various offers on gift options. Customers can also avail an additional 5% off on Amazon pay.

If you want to give your sister the variety of products to choose from, then you can purchase the Flipkart or Amazon e-gift vouchers. Both the e-shopping website share similar voucher amounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000.

Paytm Mall offers attractive rakhis with cashback

Paytm Mall is offering a wide variety of rakhis for your elder and younger siblings. Here is the list of rakhis that your brothers will love to flaunt on other days as well.

Paytm Mall has also included the emoji rakhis, as we know this is the generation of emojis then why not rakhis. This one will be a very apt gift to your siblings, which he can love to wear even after the festive occasion.

MakeMyTrip: Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip is offering Raksha Bandhan gift vouchers meant for travel. All you have to do is go on its website and place an order for a Raksha Bandhan gif card.

It is a simple process and all you need to do is visit this link - https://makemytrip.woohoo.in/rakshabandhan. As soon as you are on the page, you will be asked to enter the amount (capped at Rs 50,000) and the number of gift cards you want to buy.