Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Chaduni reach Tohana police station in Fatehabad to court arrest

Tohana (Hr), June 05: Farmers leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni along with scores of their associates on Saturday gathered at Sadar police station in Fatehabad here, demanding the release of fellow farmers. They also sought the registration of a case against local JJP MLA Devender Babli for allegedly hurling abuses at them.

Tikait and Chaduni along with the protesting farmers first assembled at the grain market here and then marched towards the police station to court arrest. A heavy police force was deployed at the police station. Agitating farmers are demanding the release of two farmers who were arrested in the case of gherao of the residence of JJP legislator Devendra Babli.

Farmer leader Chaduni said "false" cases registered against farmers should also be withdrawn and a case should be lodged against Babli for hurling abuses and misbehaving with them.

On June 1, the Jannayak Janta Party legislator had faced a protest by a group of farmers who showed black flags to him and raised slogans. Babli had alleged that some of the protesters resorted to unruly behaviour and smashed the windscreen of his SUV.

Farmers, however, accused Babli of publicly using abusive language and threatened farmers. Protesting farmers had on Wednesday said they would gherao all police across the state on June 7 if MLA Babli did not tender an apology by June 6 for allegedly hurling abuses at them during a protest in Tohana in Fatehabad district.

Several farmer groups in the state have been opposing the public functions of the BJP-JJP leaders. A protesting farmer at the Tohana Sadar police station on Saturday said that they had told the police either they release their men or put them also in jail.

Earlier addressing the gathering at the grain market, farmer leader Tikait said their agitation against the farm laws would continue till the government repeal these laws and enact a law on MSP. He asserted that the government would have to withdraw the three farm laws. "The government of India will have to withdraw these black laws. Be it in 2022 or 2023. The laws will be withdrawn in 2024. It is a guarantee," he said, asserting that the agitation would continue till 2024.

Talking about the alleged "adverse" impact on the implementation of these laws, he said one day the grains would be "locked" in the lockers of big people and traders. Samukta Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav slammed the central government for bringing the farm legislation through the backdoor.

"In this one year, farmers have made them realise that they understand everything and they (Centre) cannot befool farmers. The government may take as much time as it can but these laws will be scrapped," said Yadav.

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 20:43 [IST]