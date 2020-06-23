Rajya Sabha 2020: With assets worth Rs 25,77,75,79,180, he is the richest of the new lot

New Delhi, June 23: An analysis of the 62 newly elected members to the Rajya Sabha 2020 shows that 26 per cent have pending criminal cases against them.

Of the 62 MPs analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 16 have pending criminal cases against them. Of this, 11 have declared serious criminal cases, including those relating to murder, attempt to murder, rape and dacoity.

Criminal background:

1 MP has declared case of murder (IPC Section-302).

2 MPs have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

3 MPs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of these 3 MPs, 1 MP has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).

2 (11 per cent) out of 18 MPs from BJP, 3 (33 per cent) out of 9 MPs from INC, 2 (100 per cent) out of 2 MPs from NCP, 2 (50 per cent) out of 4 MPs from YSRCP and 1 MP each from AITC (25 per cent), BJD (25 per cent), DMK (33 per cent), RJD (50 per cent), JDU (50 per cent), RPI(A) (100 per cent), Independent (100 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

4 out of 7 (57 per cent) MPs from Maharashtra, 2 out of 5 (40 per cent) MPs from Bihar, 1 out of 6 (17 per cent) MPs from Tamil Nadu, 1 out of 5 (20 per cent) MPs from West Bengal, 2 out of 4 (50 per cent) Andhra Pradesh MPs, 1 out of 4 (25 per cent) MPs from Gujarat, 1 out of 4 (25 per cent) MPs from Odisha, 1 out of 3 (33 per cent) MPs from Madhya Pradesh, 1 out of 3 (33 per cent) MPs from Assam, 1 out of 3 (33 per cent) MPs from Rajasthan and 1 out of 2 (50 per cent) MPs from Jharkhand have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial background:

Out of the 62 newly elected MPs, 52 (84 per cent) are crorepatis.

Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the YSR Congress with assets worth Rs 25,77,75,79,180 is the richest MP.

Nathwani Parimal of the YSR Congress with assets worth Rs 3,96,83,96,198 is the second richest.

Jyotiraditya Scindia of the BJP with assets worth Rs 3,79,03,29,144 is the third richest.

Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba of the BJP has the lowest assets at Rs 5,48,594.

Ashok Gasti of the BJP of the BJP with assets worth Rs 19,40,048 is second lowest.

Arpita Ghosh of the TMC with assets worth Rs 23,89,913 is the third lowest.

Other details:

30 (48 per cent) MPs have declared their age to be between 31 and 60 years while 32 (52 per cent) MPs have declared their age to be between 61 and 90 years. The oldest MP is H D Devegowda aged 87 years from Karnataka and the youngest MP is Mausam Noor aged 40 from West Bengal.

Out of 62 MPs, only 8 (13 per cent) newly elected MPs are women.