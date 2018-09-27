Rajni Kant Misra appointed BSF chief, SS Deswal to head SSB

New Delhi, Sep 27: Senior IPS officers Rajni Kant Misra and SS Deswal were on Thursday appointed Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) respectively, according to an official order.

Misra, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present serving as the SSB chief.

He has been tasked to head the BSF for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2019, in place of KK Sharma, who retires this month end, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Deswal, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, will head the SSB in place of Misra.

He will hold the post for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2021, it said.

About two-lakh strong BSF guards India's frontier with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The SSB, which has about 90,000 personnel, guards India's borders with Nepal and Bangladesh.