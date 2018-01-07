Rajnath Singh says Pakistan is inciting Kashmir youth against India

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that terror infrastructure in Pakistan continued to exist and that the country is leaving no stone unturned to incite the Jammu and Kashmir youth against India.

He also asked the state police and paramilitary forces to effectively combat communal incidents that have marginally increased in India.

While addressing the country's top police officers at the IB's annual DG/IG meet, Singh said,''The financing of separatists and infiltration of terrorists from across the border is an area of concern. The separatists take advantage of any law and order situation to instil anti-India sentiments among people."

The home minister later awarded 10 police stations for their performance.

OneIndia News