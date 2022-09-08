YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Japan’s Self Defence Forces personnel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    News Delhi, Sep 08: Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Japan for the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting, laid a wreath today, i.e Thursday, at the memorial dedicated to the country's Self Defence Forces at the Ministry of Defence, Japan.

    Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Japan’s Self Defence Forces personnel

    The defence minister in a tweet said, "My tributes to Japan's Self Defense Forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty."

    For the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting, defence minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar are in Japan.

    Rajnath Singh to begin 5-Day visit to MongoliaRajnath Singh to begin 5-Day visit to Mongolia

    The defence minister would hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting with his counterpart Yasukazu Hamada, while the EAM would hold Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with his counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

    Raj Nath Singh
    Know all about
    Raj Nath Singh

    In a statement, the MEA said, "India -Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law. During the visit, the two sides will further explore new initiatives to strengthen the partnership."

    Comments

    More RAJNATH SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh india us relations japan

    Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X