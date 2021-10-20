YouTube
    Rajnath launches online project monitoring portal for military engineer services

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a web-based project monitoring portal for military engineer services (MES), a statement said.

    "It (portal) will enable real-time monitoring of projects from its inception to completion," the ministry's statement noted. Not just MES, even the armed forces would be able to gain access about the project information using this portal, it said.

    The portal has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-G).

    rajnath singh

