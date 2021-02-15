Rajnath Singh hands over best marching contingent trophies to Jat Regimental Centre, Delhi Police

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh presented the trophies of best marching contingents of the Republic Day Parade 2021, in New Delhi on February 15, 2021. Jat Regimental Centre bagged the trophy of best marching contingent among the Tri-Services, while Delhi Police was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary services.

Brigadier Adarsh K Butail & Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Virendra received the trophy on behalf of the Jat Regimental Centre and Special Commissioner of Police Shri Robin Hibu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shri Vivek Bhagat, Commander received the trophy on behalf of Delhi Police.

The two contingents were adjudged on the basis of assessment by two panels of judges.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh congratulated Jat Regimental Centre and Delhi Police for winning the trophies, terming the honour as a symbol of respect for their hard work and dedication. He commended the panels of judges for performing the difficult task of choosing the top two contingents among all the equally brilliant contingents that marched with perfection during the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. He lauded the courage and valour of the Jat Regimental Centre while praising the Delhi Police for effectively carrying out additional responsibilities.

Shri Rajnath Singh said, "Delhi is the nerve centre of Republic of India, thereby on the target of our adversaries. It is commendable that in addition to ensuring safety and wellbeing of the National Capital from internal and external threats, the Delhi Police win the best marching contingent trophy regularly."

Describing the oldest and largest democracy, India, as the land of varied cultures & religions, the Raksha Mantri stated that the marchpast by different contingents during the Republic Day Parade symbolises the country's unity in diversity and reflects the sense of national pride & preparedness of the security forces. Pointing out that the Defence Forces are well aware of the mantra 'the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war', Shri Rajnath Singh said, "Our Forces ensure that peace & tranquility and unity & integrity are maintained throughout."

Raksha Mantri pointed out that despite the restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Forces marched at the Rajpath with passion and enthusiasm, terming it is as a matter of great pride for the nation.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy and senior civil & military officials of Ministry of Defence and senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs were present on the occasion.