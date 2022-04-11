YouTube
    Rajnath, Jaishankar meet US President Joe Biden ahead of 2+2 dialogue

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Minister Jaishankar met Joe Biden in the White House in the US on Monday ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

    "Met with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington today. Attended the India-US virtual summit which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted along with the photos of the meeting.

    The Indian PM and his US counterpart had a virtual meeting ahead of 2+2 dialogue between the two countries. On his part, External Affair Minister Jaishankar said that it was "Privileged to participate in the Modi-Biden Virtual Summit today." He also thanked the leaders for their guidance given to the 2+2 meeting.

    Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the US capital on Sunday to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington on Monday - the first of the Biden Administration being hosted by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Austin.

    The 2+2 dialogue comes amidst the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi.

    X