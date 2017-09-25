Rajiv Mehrishi takes charge as CAG

Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Monday took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) succeeding Shashi Kant Sharma. Mehrishi, 62, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and VP Venkaiah Naidu were present.

#Delhi: Rajiv Mehrishi takes oath as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) pic.twitter.com/V5Ku3lRdbX — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

Mehrishi, a 1978 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre, completed his two-year fixed term as the home secretary last month. Sharma, who had taken over as the CAG on May 23, 2013, demitted office on Friday, they said. Sharma was defence secretary prior to his appointment as the CAG. Mehrishi will have a tenure of about three years.

As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility to audit the accounts of the Union government and of the state governments. CAG reports are laid before Parliament and legislatures of the states. The CAG is appointed for a term of six years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

(With agency inputs)