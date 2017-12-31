Rajinikanth political entry: Amitabh Bachchan wishes "considerate human"

Wishes, congratulatory messages are flowing in for superstar Rajinikanth who announced his decision to take the political plunge on Sunday. From one superstar to another- Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate Rajini while Kamal Haasan called the latter his brother.

Hours after Rajinikanth announced his political entry, Big B of Bollywood, in his 2,758th tweet wished Thalaiva of Tamil cinema success in his political career. "Dear friend, colleague and a humble considerate human," is how Amitabh Bachchan chose to describe Rajinikanth.

T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

Rajinikanth's contemporary Kamal Haasan was one of the first to react to the news of the superstar taking the political plunge. Haasan too, took to the micro-blogging site to welcome Rajinikanth to the world of politics. Kamal Haasan has minced no words in identifying himself as a "political person". In a tweet scripted in Tamil, Kamal referred to Rajinikanth as his "brother" and hailed the superstar's sense of social justice.

சகோதரர் ரஜினியின் சமூக உணர்வுக்கும் அரசியல் வருகைக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள். வருக வருக — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 31, 2017

After keeping his fans, political parties and the media on tenterhooks for years, Rajinikanth on Sunday finally made his announcement of entering politics. While he is yet to name his party, the actor has called for a change to begin from the base. Rajinikanth's entry into the political scenario in Tamil Nadu is expected to bring about a dynamic shift.

OneIndia News