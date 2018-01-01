Rajinikanth launches website, asks people to join him for a positive change

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday launched a website and mobile application promising a change in political fortunes of Tamil Nadu, just a day after he announced his decision to float a political party.

In a video message to his fans, the superstar urged people to join him in the fight against corruption as he begins his political career.

"I thank all my fans and public for giving their support after I announced that I am ready to enter politics. I request all my fans who have not registered their names in any of the fan clubs to register their names on the website www.rajinimandram.org. Others who want a better politics can also register," Rajinikanth said.

"Please register if you want to bring about a positive change to Tamil Nadu politics," said Rajinikanth addressing his followers in Tamil.

In the message, he mentioned that one needs to register their name and interestingly also their voter identity card number to become a member on the portal. Within minutes of the message being posted on Twitter, the website crashed.

How to register

To register on the website, one needs to enter their user-name, country of origin, phone number and e-mail address. Upon receiving a one-time-password on the mobile phone, a password can be created to login.

Rajinikanth had announced on Sunday that he would be making a foray into politics and would contest all 234 seats in the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Terming his political debut as the "need of the hour", the actor said that"Democracy is in bad shape right now, all other states have been making fun of us(Tamil Nadu), I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision now".

He also added that his party would step down from power if it was unable to fulfil its electoral promises within three years of coming into power.

OneIndia News