    Rajendran, Kerala temple elephant passes away

    By PTI
    Kocchi, Oct 14: "Rajendran", a 70-year old temple elephant belonging to Paramekkavu Devaswom, who was a regular presence in the famed Thrissur Pooram festivities for over 50 years, died here early on Monday following age related ailments.

    The majestic pachyderm was part of the 34-member group of elephants taken from Thrissur to Delhi for the 1982 Asian Games opening ceremony.

    Representational Image

    Known as "devotees elephant", the majestic tusker, which was loved and respected, died at around 3 a.m, devaswom sources said. The animal had been brought to the Paramekkavu temple in 1955 when it was around 12 years.

    Then Melshanthi (chief priest) Parameshwara Namboodiri had raised around Rs 4,000 from devotees for the purchase of the tusker which has been participating in the Pooram festivities since 1967.

    The tusker was a constant presence in various festivities in the cultural capital, including Arattupuzha Pooram, the largest and oldest temple festival held at the Sree sastha shrine here.

    Tall and majestic, the elephant was a crowd puller at the Thrissur Pooram, the biggest traditional cultural extravaganza of God's Own country, the sources said.

