Rajdhani Express crashes two wheeler into pieces: See how biker nearly got killed [Viral Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 15: A biker got nearly killed when he tried to escape a railway crossing in a hurry. A video doing rounds on social media shows the two-wheeler falling on the railway track before the speeding train crashed the vehicle.

In the video, a rider tries to go to the other side but falls on the railway track. Before the train hits him, he runs away, but it runs on the two-wheeler, breaking into pieces. Luckily, the biker escapes without getting hurt.

The train looks like Rajdhani and the biker could not judge the speed of the train. It is clearly evident that the biker put his life at great risk in a bid to save a few minutes.

The video has now gone viral as netizens slam the careless biker.

Don't be stupid. Luck doesn't always support the stupid. pic.twitter.com/0Cs83fTcaY — Vibhinna / Cartoonist Satish Acharya (@Vibhinnaideas) February 15, 2022

As per a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, nearly six people lose their lives everyday while crossing railway lines in India. Between 2004 and 2015, over 26,000 lives were lost in accidents at railway crossings.

In 2019, level crossing accidents saw a 20 per cent jump as the number of accidental deaths in railway premises remained largely constant compared to the previous year. There were 1,788 level crossing accidents in 2019, up from 1,408 in 2018, according to the NCRB data.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 20:02 [IST]