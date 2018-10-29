Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje to contest from Jhalrapatan; says BJP will be in power again

Jaipur, Oct 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday confirmed at a meeting of the party workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that she will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Jhalrapatan constituency and claimed that the saffron party will come to power again this time.

Sixty-five-year-old Raje has been winning from Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district since 2003. In 2013, she defeated nearest rival Meenakshi Chandrawat of the Congress by 60,896 votes.

Also Read | Rajasthan elections: Why Khanpur constituency is tricky for BJP

Raje said the BJP will continue to finish the work which is pending on returning to power. She said that the BJP has no concern over the Congress and is only worried over completing the development work in the state. She said her government has prepared the path for entrepreneurs and big businessmen to help the state progress on the path to betterment.

The CM also said the election this year is a challenging one and she is keeping track of the developments in all 200 constituencies herself, Patrika reported. She said that she will visit a number of constituencies and may not be able to give much time to her own as well as the other seats in her district.

The meeting was also attended by, among others, Raje's son Dushyant Singh and daughter-in-law Niharika Singh.

Also Read | Congress Seva Dal to be actively working on 50 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11. No leader apart from late Bhairon Singh Sekhawat has been successful of becoming the chief minister of the western state on two consecutive occasions.