Rajasthan’s youngest sarpanch is a medico and she promises to work for girls’ education, sanitation

Jaipur, March 21: Flaunting a tiara and a garland, and flanked by a group of supporters, she is not any other beauty pageant winner. But she is definitely a "queen", to be precise of Rajasthan. The 24-year-old medical student from Rajasthan, Shanaz Khan, officially took over her job as a sarpanch in Bharatpur district of the state on Monday.

In fact, the woman became the youngest sarpanch of the state after she defeated her nearest rival by 195 votes in the recent elections. Shanaz, who is currently pursuing her MBBS from Moradabad's Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College, has joined politics to work for the deprived section of society.

Speaking to reporters, she said she wanted to work in the field of girls' education and sanitation. Shanaz added that she has got an "opportunity" to serve her people. "I am happy that I have got the opportunity to serve my people. My priorities will be education for girl children and sanitation," the young medico was quoted as saying by ANI. She added that she wanted to set an example for girls on how education can help in so many ways.

I am happy that I have got the opportunity to serve my people. My priorities will be the education of girls and sanitation. I want to set an example for girls on how education can help in so many ways: Shanaz Khan, youngest & first MBBS Sarpanch in Bharatpur district, #Rajasthan.

When asked about her interest in politics, Shanaz smiled and said that she belongs to a family that has been a part of politics. Her grandfather was a sarpanch himself and her mother was also a minister in the state, added reports.

The young sarpanch feels that her medical background will be a boon for her in efficiently delivering her duties as an elected representative of Rajasthan. "My training in the medical field will help me in executing by duties as a public servant," Shanaz was quoted as saying. Shanaz is a role model for many young women of the country. She is not only well-educated and politically aware, but wants to bring a change in society.

