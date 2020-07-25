Rajasthan political crisis: Congress MLAs to stage protest against Governor today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, July 25: Rajasthan Congress has decided to take the fight against Governor Kalraj Mishra to the streets and would be protesting against the Governor's decision to not agree to the demand made by the State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for calling an Assembly session.

It is reportedly said that the Congress has decided to protest in all the districts today. Congress workers have been asked to hand over memorandums to the district collectors for the Rajasthan Governor.

Governor’s six points on assembly session discussed by Rajasthan Cabinet

In a tweet, Govind Singh Dotasara, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief said, "All Congress workers are requested to follow the guidelines issued by the state government regarding corona are followed during the protest tomorrow, July 25. All people are to protest at the DCC office and no more than 50 people are to gather. Five people will go to the Collectorate and hand over a memorandum to the Collector for the Governor."

Earlier, Congress MLAs held a sit-in protest inside the Governor house demanding the Rajasthan Assembly session be called. The move came after CM Gehlot alleged that the Governor, despite the state government's demand for calling an assembly session, has not allowed so.

Rajasthan cabinet meeting over holding of State Assembly session begins at CM Ashok Gehlot's home

The state Chief Minister accused the Governor of acting under pressure from above, implying that the Centre had prohibited the Rajasthan Governor, Kalraj Mishra, from agreeing to the state government's request to call for an Assembly session.

The Rajasthan government feels that if a short assembly session is called for, then they can go in for a show of strength at the Assembly where the rebel MLAs from Sachin Pilot group can be pressurised to participate. If a whip is issued by the chief whip, then in case if the rebel MLAs do not abide.