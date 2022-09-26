Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot's loyalist MLAs submit resignations to block Sachin Pilot's bid

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Sep 26: High drama unfolded in Rajasthan Sunday evening as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was called to decide on his successor.

More than 80 Congress and Independent MLAs, supporters of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have resigned from the post of MLA. These MLAs reached at Speaker CP Joshi's residence. The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president's post.

State in-charge Ajay Maken and senior leader Mallikarjun Khadke had come as observers for this meeting. But the disgruntled MLAs gathered at the house of Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal. After which, they reached the Speaker's residence.

As Gehlot loyalists resign, BJP takes swipe at Rajasthan Congress over crisis

Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas claimed that 92 MLAs are with them. He said, there is resentment among the legislators. Without naming Sachin Pilot, Mr. Khachariyawas said, they are against handing over power to any of them who rebelled earlier. He said, when there was a political crisis in Rajasthan, 102 MLAs had to stay in hotels for several days. The high command can make any of these MLAs the chief minister.

Know all about Sachin Pilot

It is noteworthy that the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was to be held at 7 pm today. But its timing was changed twice. It was believed that a proposal to give power to the high command to choose the name of new Chief Minister was to be passed in the meeting.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 8:19 [IST]