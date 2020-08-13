Rajasthan political crisis: Ahead of Assembly session, Congress likely to hold CLP meeting

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Aug 13: In a recent development in the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, the state Congress is likely to hold the CLP meeting on Thursday ahead of the Assembly session as the party General Secretary KC Venugopal has reached Jaipur.

It is reportedly said the meeting is likely to take place at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur where the MLAs belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp have been staying for over a month now amid the political stalemate in the state.

On Wednesday, taking to Twitter, Gehlot had said that in the assembly session beginning from August 14 COVID-19 situation and the financial conditions arisen due to the lockdown, will be discussed.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "Legislative assembly is beginning on August 14, I hope that during the session, we will be able to openly discuss the situation of #Corona in the state and the financial conditions created after the lockdown. I am sure, there will be support from ruling as well as opposition sides in providing good governance and this will give new confidence to the people in the state."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP MLAs will also be holding a key meeting ahead of the Assembly session and former chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is also expected to attend.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot came out in the open. However, this seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership.

After a month-long tussle related to the state politics, CM Gehlot sought to put a lid on the crisis, saying that it is natural for the MLAs to be upset, and the "friends" who had gone away have now come back.