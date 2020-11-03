YouTube
    Jaipur, Nov 03: The results of the elections to the six Nagar Nigams in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be announced today. The polling was held on October 29 and November 1.

    While polling for the Mayors will take place on November 10, for the Deputy Mayors it will be on November 11.

    Rajasthan Nagar Nigam election result 2020: The results so far

    Along with Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North, and Kota South, there are 560 wards in the six Nagar Nigams. 250 wards in Jaipur Haritage (100 wards), Jodhpur North (80 wards), and Kota North (70 wards) were covered in the first phase.

    In the second phase the wards covered were 310 wards in Jaipur Greater (150 wards), Jodhpur South (80 wards), and Kota (80 wards).

    Here are the results of the Nagar Nigams that have been declared so far:

    Jaipur Nagar Nigam election result:

    Jaipur Greater:

    Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate
    42 BJP Virender Singh
    51 BJP Sikhpreet Bansal
    52 BJP Vinod Choudhary
    53 Independent Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
    61 BJP Rakhi Rathore
    62 Congress Vijendra Saini
    63 BJP Piyush Kiradu
    65 Congress Ram Singh Chaudhary
    71 BJP Mukesh Sharma
    72 BJP Paras Jain
    81 Independent Jai Vashisht
    82 BJP Manoj Kumar
    83 Congress Shankar
    92 Congress Jyoti Saini Jyati
    95 BJP Ratan Kanwar
    101 BJP Moti Lal
    102 BJP Mahendra Sharma
    113 Congress Om Prakash
    121 Congress Subhash Chand
    122 BJP Chhota Devi
    131 BJP Govind Cheepa

    Jaipur Heritage:

    Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate
    1 Congress Hanuman Gurjar
    13 BJP Suresh
    22 BJP Vimal Aggrawal
    24 BJP Manak Sharma
    32 Congress Vijendra
    34 BJP Subhash Vyas
    44 Congress Sunita Shekhawat
    47 BJP Rekha Rathore
    54 BJP Anshu Sharma
    55 BJP Jitendra Lakhwani
    61 Congress Ayesha Siddiqui
    67 Congress Ayub Khan
    68 Independent Naseem Bano
    69 Congress Farid Qureshi
    75 Congress Mohammad Shoaib

    Jodhpur Nagar Nigam election result:

    Jodhpur North:

    Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate
    31 Congress Hassan Khan
    61 Congress Kiran Gehlot

    Jodhpur South:

    Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate
    1 BJP Indra Purohit
    61 BJP Pradeep Beniwal
    64 Independent Lalit Gehlot
    72 Congress Prabhu Singh Rathore

    Kota Nagar Nigam election result:

    Kota North:

    Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate
    2 Congress Anup Kumar
    4 Congress Ajay Suman
    49 Independent Balvendra Singh
    50 Independent Rakesh Putra
    52 Independent Mohammad Asim
    53 Congress Fariduddin
    54 Congress Amarnath

    Kota South:

    Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate
    74 BJP Sudarshan Gautam

