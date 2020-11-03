Rajasthan Nagar Nigam election result 2020: The results so far
Jaipur, Nov 03: The results of the elections to the six Nagar Nigams in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be announced today. The polling was held on October 29 and November 1.
While polling for the Mayors will take place on November 10, for the Deputy Mayors it will be on November 11.
Along with Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North, and Kota South, there are 560 wards in the six Nagar Nigams. 250 wards in Jaipur Haritage (100 wards), Jodhpur North (80 wards), and Kota North (70 wards) were covered in the first phase.
In the second phase the wards covered were 310 wards in Jaipur Greater (150 wards), Jodhpur South (80 wards), and Kota (80 wards).
Here are the results of the Nagar Nigams that have been declared so far:
Jaipur Nagar Nigam election result:
Jaipur Greater:
|Ward Number
|Winning Party
|Winning Candidate
|42
|BJP
|Virender Singh
|51
|BJP
|Sikhpreet Bansal
|52
|BJP
|Vinod Choudhary
|53
|Independent
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|61
|BJP
|Rakhi Rathore
|62
|Congress
|Vijendra Saini
|63
|BJP
|Piyush Kiradu
|65
|Congress
|Ram Singh Chaudhary
|71
|BJP
|Mukesh Sharma
|72
|BJP
|Paras Jain
|81
|Independent
|Jai Vashisht
|82
|BJP
|Manoj Kumar
|83
|Congress
|Shankar
|92
|Congress
|Jyoti Saini Jyati
|95
|BJP
|Ratan Kanwar
|101
|BJP
|Moti Lal
|102
|BJP
|Mahendra Sharma
|113
|Congress
|Om Prakash
|121
|Congress
|Subhash Chand
|122
|BJP
|Chhota Devi
|131
|BJP
|Govind Cheepa
Jaipur Heritage:
|Ward Number
|Winning Party
|Winning Candidate
|1
|Congress
|Hanuman Gurjar
|13
|BJP
|Suresh
|22
|BJP
|Vimal Aggrawal
|24
|BJP
|Manak Sharma
|32
|Congress
|Vijendra
|34
|BJP
|Subhash Vyas
|44
|Congress
|Sunita Shekhawat
|47
|BJP
|Rekha Rathore
|54
|BJP
|Anshu Sharma
|55
|BJP
|Jitendra Lakhwani
|61
|Congress
|Ayesha Siddiqui
|67
|Congress
|Ayub Khan
|68
|Independent
|Naseem Bano
|69
|Congress
|Farid Qureshi
|75
|Congress
|Mohammad Shoaib
Jodhpur Nagar Nigam election result:
Jodhpur North:
|Ward Number
|Winning Party
|Winning Candidate
|31
|Congress
|Hassan Khan
|61
|Congress
|Kiran Gehlot
Jodhpur South:
|Ward Number
|Winning Party
|Winning Candidate
|1
|BJP
|Indra Purohit
|61
|BJP
|Pradeep Beniwal
|64
|Independent
|Lalit Gehlot
|72
|Congress
|Prabhu Singh Rathore
Kota Nagar Nigam election result:
Kota North:
|Ward Number
|Winning Party
|Winning Candidate
|2
|Congress
|Anup Kumar
|4
|Congress
|Ajay Suman
|49
|Independent
|Balvendra Singh
|50
|Independent
|Rakesh Putra
|52
|Independent
|Mohammad Asim
|53
|Congress
|Fariduddin
|54
|Congress
|Amarnath
Kota South:
|Ward Number
|Winning Party
|Winning Candidate
|74
|BJP
|Sudarshan Gautam