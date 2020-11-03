Rajasthan plans on ways to negate effect of Centre's farm laws in state

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam election result 2020: The results so far

Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Nov 03: The results of the elections to the six Nagar Nigams in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be announced today. The polling was held on October 29 and November 1.

While polling for the Mayors will take place on November 10, for the Deputy Mayors it will be on November 11.

Along with Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North, and Kota South, there are 560 wards in the six Nagar Nigams. 250 wards in Jaipur Haritage (100 wards), Jodhpur North (80 wards), and Kota North (70 wards) were covered in the first phase.

In the second phase the wards covered were 310 wards in Jaipur Greater (150 wards), Jodhpur South (80 wards), and Kota (80 wards).

Here are the results of the Nagar Nigams that have been declared so far:

Jaipur Nagar Nigam election result:

Jaipur Greater:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 42 BJP Virender Singh 51 BJP Sikhpreet Bansal 52 BJP Vinod Choudhary 53 Independent Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 61 BJP Rakhi Rathore 62 Congress Vijendra Saini 63 BJP Piyush Kiradu 65 Congress Ram Singh Chaudhary 71 BJP Mukesh Sharma 72 BJP Paras Jain 81 Independent Jai Vashisht 82 BJP Manoj Kumar 83 Congress Shankar 92 Congress Jyoti Saini Jyati 95 BJP Ratan Kanwar 101 BJP Moti Lal 102 BJP Mahendra Sharma 113 Congress Om Prakash 121 Congress Subhash Chand 122 BJP Chhota Devi 131 BJP Govind Cheepa

Jaipur Heritage:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 1 Congress Hanuman Gurjar 13 BJP Suresh 22 BJP Vimal Aggrawal 24 BJP Manak Sharma 32 Congress Vijendra 34 BJP Subhash Vyas 44 Congress Sunita Shekhawat 47 BJP Rekha Rathore 54 BJP Anshu Sharma 55 BJP Jitendra Lakhwani 61 Congress Ayesha Siddiqui 67 Congress Ayub Khan 68 Independent Naseem Bano 69 Congress Farid Qureshi 75 Congress Mohammad Shoaib

Jodhpur Nagar Nigam election result:

Jodhpur North:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 31 Congress Hassan Khan 61 Congress Kiran Gehlot

Jodhpur South:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 1 BJP Indra Purohit 61 BJP Pradeep Beniwal 64 Independent Lalit Gehlot 72 Congress Prabhu Singh Rathore

Kota Nagar Nigam election result:

Kota North:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 2 Congress Anup Kumar 4 Congress Ajay Suman 49 Independent Balvendra Singh 50 Independent Rakesh Putra 52 Independent Mohammad Asim 53 Congress Fariduddin 54 Congress Amarnath

Kota South:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 74 BJP Sudarshan Gautam