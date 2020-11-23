YouTube
    Rajasthan hikes penalty on gathering of more than 100 people at marriages to Rs 25,000

    Jaipur, Nov 23: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced to increase the penalty on gathering of more than 100 people at marriages from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

    Representational Image
    The wedding organisers should also be updated in this context that more than 100 people are not permitted in the wedding function, he added.

    Chairing a meeting to review the steps taken to contain COVID spread in the state, he said administration and police personnel should take rounds in the market to ensure all due protocols are being followed with due care in reference to night curfew announced on Saturday as well as to ensure that set number of people's limit is not crossed.

    District collectors, superintendents of police and other senior officials have been given responsibility to ensure night curfew norms are maintained in eight districts as announced and not more than 100 people are gathered in the crowd. Every person should wear masks and social distancing norms should also be followed, the Chief Minister said.

    The Chief Minister said that the state government's major objective is to save lives of people.

    Notably, the state government announced night curfew in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Alwar, Udaipur, Alwar and Ajmer.

    Also, the penalty for those not wearing masks was increased to Rs 500 from Rs 200 on Saturday.

    Story first published: Monday, November 23, 2020, 15:03 [IST]
