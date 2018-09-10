  • search

Rajasthan govt increases Dearness Allowance for state govt employees by 2%

    Jaipur, Sep 10: The Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan on Monday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state government employees by 2%. The DA of the Rajasthan government employees has been increased from 7% to 9%.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje
    The increased amount for the period between July 1, 2018 and August 31, 2018 will be credited to the General Provident Fund Account of the respective employees and cash payment shall be admissible from September 1, 2018, according to a release. 

    This comes a day after Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced a 4 percentage point reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, which will reduce their prices by ₹ 2.5 per litre in the state. VAT on petrol will be reduced from 30% to 26% and on diesel from 22% to 18%.

    rajasthan dearness allowance

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 22:29 [IST]
