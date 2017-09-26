Rajasthan: Girl burnt alive for opposing molestation

A young woman paid with her life for opposing molestation. The incident was reported at Banswara in Rajasthan. The 18 year old girl was burnt by a man who is accused of harassing her.

The girl, a resident of Isarvla in Banswara district was alleged stopped on her way home by Ravi. He began harassing her and when she tried to stop him, he is alleged to have assaulted her. Minutes later she was burnt alive.

Her family alleged that he was pressurizing her to marry him. Victim' father alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the police regarding Ravi's activities, but authorities didn't take any action.

The police however gave a different version. SP of Banswara, Kaluram Rawat claimed that the girl had called the accused on Saturday night. When he didn't respond, the victim reached his home. Ravi's mother and Seema's uncle and aunt tried to see reason with her and sent her home. But, a little later she was found in flames, the SP said.

OneIndia News