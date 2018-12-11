Home News India Rajasthan Election Results 2018: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje win by huge margin

Jaipur, Dec 11: Three of Rajasthan's key players, BJP chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have all won from their respective constituencies. Raje won from Jhalarapatan by a margin of 32,084 votes whereas Pilot won from Tonk and Gehlot won from Sardarpura constituency.

Vasundhara Raje has been representing the ruling party in the state assembly since 2003. In this Rajasthan election, she contested from the Jhalrapatan constituency in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. She contested from the same constituency in the last three state assembly elections.

Raje was also the CM of the state from 2003 to 2008. She belongs to the royal Scindia family of Madhya Pradesh. She enjoys the support of multiple communities in the state as she is a Rajput married to a Jat and has a son who married a Gurjar. However, the Rajput community has expressed unhappiness with Raje during the election campaign.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot is another leader who has played a pivotal role for the main opposition party during the Rajasthan election.

It was the first assembly elections for 41-year old Pilot, a two-time Member of Parliament, and he defeated Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes on the Muslim-dominated seat.

So far, the Congress and the BJP have won six seats each, while the BSP has bagged three. Also, one independent and one other party candidate have won.

The Congress has fielded senior leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot from the Sardarpura seat. Gehlot has been a prominent face in the party's election campaign in the state.

Gehlot will be looking to become the CM of the state for the third time. Gehlot is expected to win his seat comfortably.

The state went to the polls on December 7. More than 2200 candidates contested to win a seat for 199 seats for which elections were held in Rajasthan.